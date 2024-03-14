However cool X may have thought he was

made very little difference in the end.

We are transformed as we approach the close.

Everyone is subject to these laws.

Ozymandias collapsed in sand,

however cool he may have thought he was.

We live in structures—marriage, job, or house—

steered steadily toward an unknown land,

slyly transfigured as we near the close,

additions and subtractions dealt by whose

enormous unseen hand?

However cool Y may have thought Z was,

her freshness faded like a poet’s rose,

malady no medicine can mend

disguising her before she reached the close.

Think of it as time; a veiled command;

a principle: I do not give. I lend.

However cool we might have thought A was,

we all are changed as we approach the close.