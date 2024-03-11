Moms for Liberty has fallen on hard times. Membership is dwindling in some precincts and their school board candidates are on a losing streak. Co-founder Bridget Ziegler is embroiled in a sex scandal involving her husband, former Florida GOP chair Christian Ziegler, and parents are running brutal ads attacking her. We chatted with journalist Jennifer Berkshire, the author of a forthcoming book on battles over education, who explains the bigger story here: The right is now on the defensive in the culture wars.
PODCAST
Moms for Liberty Is Slowly Imploding, and That’s Bad for MAGA in 2024
With Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler embroiled in scandal, the group is now on the defensive—and that will hurt Republicans in this fall’s elections.
Photographer: Zack Wittman/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bridget Ziegler, a member of the Sarasota County School Board and co-founder of Moms for Liberty, on Nov. 17, 2022.