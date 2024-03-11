PODCAST

Moms for Liberty Is Slowly Imploding, and That’s Bad for MAGA in 2024 With Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler embroiled in scandal, the group is now on the defensive—and that will hurt Republicans in this fall’s elections.

Photographer: Zack Wittman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bridget Ziegler, a member of the Sarasota County School Board and co-founder of Moms for Liberty, on Nov. 17, 2022.