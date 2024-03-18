You are using an outdated browser.
Trump’s Deranged “Bloodbath” Rant in Ohio Should Wake Up the Media

Veteran journalist Susan Glasser on why Trump’s authoritarian language is so alarming—and how the press is struggling to meet the challenges of this uniquely dangerous moment.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump arrives for a rally on March 16, 2024 in Vandalia, Ohio.

In Ohio over the weekend, Donald Trump delivered one of his most unhinged and dangerous rally speeches yet: He used appallingly dehumanizing language about migrants, saluted the Jan. 6 rioters as patriots and heroes, and predicted a “bloodbath” if he loses the election. We talked to New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, the author of an excellent new piece about Trump’s use of violent and authoritarian language at rallies like this one, about why the media urgently needs to do better at conveying the full threat to democracy that Trump poses.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

