Is there any chance that Congress will not abandon Ukraine to the Russians? With Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans determined to cut off military aid to Ukraine, it’s looking grim. Yet there are glimmers of hope. Some Republicans are pushing a proposal that would offer aid to Ukraine as a loan. And there are signs that House Speaker Mike Johnson does want something to pass. We chatted with Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, who offered a keen understanding of the tortured dynamics surrounding this deeply dispiriting debate.
Is Mike Johnson Finally Ready to Stick It to MAGA on Ukraine?
The House speaker says he wants to bring Ukraine aid to the floor. There are reasons for serious skepticism—yet one can envision a few scenarios that could unexpectedly come through.
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) participates in a discussion on March 13, 2024 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.