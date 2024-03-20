PODCAST

Is Mike Johnson Finally Ready to Stick It to MAGA on Ukraine? The House speaker says he wants to bring Ukraine aid to the floor. There are reasons for serious skepticism—yet one can envision a few scenarios that could unexpectedly come through.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) participates in a discussion on March 13, 2024 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.