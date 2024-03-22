You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/
PODCAST

Christina Bobb Is Back, and Flailing Trump Needs Her More Than Ever

Why the Republican National Committee's new "election integrity" lawyer plays such an essential role in MAGA-world at this perilous moment for Trump.

A laptop computer shows Christian Bobb and the words "Weekly Briefing with Christina Bobb" on OANN.
Photo by Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The One America News Network Weekly Briefing with Christina Bobb on a laptop computer.

With Donald Trump’s fundraising badly trailing that of President Biden, the RNC’s new “election integrity” lawyer, Christina Bobb, is emerging as an important player in the Trump-MAGA campaign apparatus. Bobb, a major co-conspirator in Trump’s Stop-the-Steal efforts, will reassure the MAGA faithful, perhaps firing up the small-dollar donors that Trump desperately needs. We chatted with Andrew Egger of The Bulwark, who has a great new piece about Bobb’s role, about why she’s so pivotal for Trump and how she’s become the face of the new MAGA establishment.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Christina Bobb, Donald Trump, Election 2024