With Donald Trump’s fundraising badly trailing that of President Biden, the RNC’s new “election integrity” lawyer, Christina Bobb, is emerging as an important player in the Trump-MAGA campaign apparatus. Bobb, a major co-conspirator in Trump’s Stop-the-Steal efforts, will reassure the MAGA faithful, perhaps firing up the small-dollar donors that Trump desperately needs. We chatted with Andrew Egger of The Bulwark, who has a great new piece about Bobb’s role, about why she’s so pivotal for Trump and how she’s become the face of the new MAGA establishment.
PODCAST
Christina Bobb Is Back, and Flailing Trump Needs Her More Than Ever
Why the Republican National Committee's new "election integrity" lawyer plays such an essential role in MAGA-world at this perilous moment for Trump.
Photo by Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The One America News Network Weekly Briefing with Christina Bobb on a laptop computer.