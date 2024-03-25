Krugman: Trump Is Duping His MAGA Base with Another Shameless Scam

In recent days, Donald Trump opened the door to cutting Social Security, and he’s also threatened to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would throw millions off health insurance. All this comes as President Biden’s economy is by many metrics booming. Yet Trump is favored on the economy, and his MAGA support remains solid, even though his policies would badly sell out his base. We talked to New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, author of two new columns about the economies under Trump and Biden, who helps us make sense of all these disconnects.