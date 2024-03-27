You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/
PODCAST

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Rage at Mike Johnson Has Gone Nuclear. Why?

With aid to Ukraine on the line, Greene’s escalating attacks on the House Speaker reveal just how ugly MAGA politics can really get.

Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks alongside former president Donald Trump at a campaign event in Rome, Georgia, on March 9, 2024.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene suddenly seems to be attacking House Speaker Mike Johnson almost daily over all kinds of things, especially his promise to find a way to pass military aid to Ukraine. Does that mean Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans will successfully thwart that effort? Why is the House GOP in such chaos, anyway? We chatted with GOP lobbyist Liam Donovan, a Twitter virtuoso and shrewd observer of Republican politics, who helped demystify all the crazy.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Mike Johnson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ukraine Aid