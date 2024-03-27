Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene suddenly seems to be attacking House Speaker Mike Johnson almost daily over all kinds of things, especially his promise to find a way to pass military aid to Ukraine. Does that mean Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans will successfully thwart that effort? Why is the House GOP in such chaos, anyway? We chatted with GOP lobbyist Liam Donovan, a Twitter virtuoso and shrewd observer of Republican politics, who helped demystify all the crazy.
PODCAST
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Rage at Mike Johnson Has Gone Nuclear. Why?
With aid to Ukraine on the line, Greene’s escalating attacks on the House Speaker reveal just how ugly MAGA politics can really get.
Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks alongside former president Donald Trump at a campaign event in Rome, Georgia, on March 9, 2024.