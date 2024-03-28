PODCAST

Horror in Baltimore: Awful New Info Emerges About Six Missing Workers Two full days after the disastrous collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, little is known about six construction workers who went missing—and are now presumed dead.

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.