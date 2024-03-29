You’ve probably heard someone say we’re in the midst of a “racial realignment.” The idea: Donald Trump is surprisingly strong among nonwhite voters, helping explain why polling looks rough for President Biden. But political analyst Ron Brownstein has written an important new piece that crunches a lot of data and adds sorely needed nuance, finding that the flip side to Trump’s strength among nonwhites is Biden’s unexpected support among white voters. We chatted with Brownstein about why his thesis shows that Trump’s position is more precarious than it seems.
PODCAST
Striking New Data Reveals It: Trump’s Support Is Shakier Than It Seems
A polling analysis shows that Donald Trump's 2024 position suffers from a hidden flaw, making it more precarious than it appears.
