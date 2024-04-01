Donald Trump’s announcement that he is now peddling something called the “God Bless the USA Bible” drew outrage from some religious figures, but one group that’s been conspicuously quiet about it lately are evangelical leaders. Why? Perhaps because Trump has begun making subtle promises to them that we absolutely must not ignore. We talked with Katherine Stewart, a journalist who covers the religious right, about all the unsettling new ways Trump is signaling a second term shaped around ideals of Christian Nationalism.
PODCAST
Trump’s Weird “USA Bible” Scam Takes a Dark, Unsettling Turn
Trump's "God Bless the USA Bible" hawking is more than just grift. It's also starting to look like a preview of his Christian Nationalist designs for a second term.
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump on March 28, 2024 in Massapequa, New York.