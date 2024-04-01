You are using an outdated browser.
Trump’s Weird “USA Bible” Scam Takes a Dark, Unsettling Turn

Trump's "God Bless the USA Bible" hawking is more than just grift. It's also starting to look like a preview of his Christian Nationalist designs for a second term.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump on March 28, 2024 in Massapequa, New York.

Donald Trump’s announcement that he is now peddling something called the “God Bless the USA Bible” drew outrage from some religious figures, but one group that’s been conspicuously quiet about it lately are evangelical leaders. Why? Perhaps because Trump has begun making subtle promises to them that we absolutely must not ignore. We talked with Katherine Stewart, a journalist who covers the religious right, about all the unsettling new ways Trump is signaling a second term shaped around ideals of Christian Nationalism.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

