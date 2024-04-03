You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Shocking New Info Shows Trump Might Free Jan. 6-ers Who Attacked Cops

Many of the Jan. 6 prisoners that Trump has suggested he'd pardon were charged with violently attacking law enforcement, a surprising new analysis finds.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald on March 16, 2024 in Vandalia, Ohio.

One of Donald Trump’s central campaign promises has been to pardon untold numbers of rioters who attacked the Capitolpeople he’s described as martyrs, victims and “hostages.” Now, a surprising and important new analysis finds that many of the inmates Trump has referred to are ones who violently attacked law enforcement officers. We talked to Tom Joscelyn, lead author of that analysis and a former senior Jan. 6 committee staffer, who explains how his findings blow apart a lot of Trump-MAGA propaganda about that dark and terrible day.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, January 6, Donald Trump, Politics