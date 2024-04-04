This week, special counsel Jack Smith made a surprise move in his prosecution of Donald Trump for stealing classified documents. He called on Judge Aileen Cannon to make a quick decision on a key matter, flaunting his frustration over numerous rulings putting the thumb on the scale for Trump. We chatted with Philip Rotner, a veteran lawyer who has written a series of pieces for The Bulwark arguing that Cannon is killing the case against Trump right in broad daylight. Rotner explains in unsettling terms why her interventions for Trump are likely to get uglier.
PODCAST
How Judge Cannon Is Quietly Strangling Jack Smith’s Case Against Trump
Aileen Cannon is signaling her intent to kill the special counsel's prosecution of Donald Trump for stealing classified documents—and her shilling has only just begun.
Aileen Cannon during testimony in 2020 after her nomination to the federal bench.