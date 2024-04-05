This week, The New York Times reported that Donald Trump recently spoke privately with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Trump’s team won’t say word boo about what was discussed, and we can guess why: His private business dealings with the Saudis are going gangbusters even as he’s locking up the GOP presidential nomination, creating all kinds of opportunities for corruption. We talked to Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who explained why the latest developments in the Trump-Saudi relationship are absolutely crying out for serious scrutiny.
PODCAST
Why Trump’s Sordid New Dealings With Saudis Have Jamie Raskin Alarmed
The Congressman explains how reports of undisclosed conversations between Donald Trump and the Saudi Crown Prince raise all kinds of ugly questions that demand answers.
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.