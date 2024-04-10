You are using an outdated browser.
Trump Finally Reveals It: Billionaires Get Tax Cuts, We Get Autocracy

Donald Trump's comments to wealthy elites show that he's offering them a corrupt bargain that is likely to end very badly for everyone.

At a recent fundraiser, Donald Trump promised big tax cuts to some of the richest donors in the country. He also suggested he wants more immigrants from countries like Norwayhint, hintwhile blasting Latin American migrants as criminals and worse. This corrupt bargainoffer huge giveaways to wealthy elites so they embrace far right governanceis an old story. In today’s episode, Harvard professor Daniel Ziblattwho studies what happens when conservative elites ally with authoritarian movementsexplains why it’s extraordinary reckless for corporate leaders to calculate they can work with Trump despite his promise of a lawless second term.

