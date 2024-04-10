At a recent fundraiser, Donald Trump promised big tax cuts to some of the richest donors in the country. He also suggested he wants more immigrants from countries like Norway—hint, hint—while blasting Latin American migrants as criminals and worse. This corrupt bargain—offer huge giveaways to wealthy elites so they embrace far right governance—is an old story. In today’s episode, Harvard professor Daniel Ziblatt—who studies what happens when conservative elites ally with authoritarian movements—explains why it’s extraordinary reckless for corporate leaders to calculate they can work with Trump despite his promise of a lawless second term.
Trump Finally Reveals It: Billionaires Get Tax Cuts, We Get Autocracy
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.