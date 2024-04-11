On Wednesday, Donald Trump declared that he won’t sign a national abortion ban if elected president, a clear sign he recognizes the issue poses a severe threat to his prospects. But this week, the Arizona State Supreme Court upheld an 1864 law banning almost all abortions, demonstrating that Trump will be forced to answer for every extremist lurch in the states from now until the election. We chatted with Elvia Diaz, the editorial page editor of The Arizona Republic, who explains how deeply personal this issue is for millions of women and why that’s a serious problem for Trump and the GOP in Arizona and beyond.
PODCAST
“Five Alarm Fire”: Why Arizona Ruling Is a Disaster for Trump and GOP
The Arizona State Supreme Court decision upholding an 1864 anti-abortion law shows that Trump and Republicans will be dogged by this issue from now until Election Day.
Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Kari Lake, the Republican Senate candidate for Arizona, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in Washington, DC.