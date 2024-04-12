You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent
PODCAST

How Fox News Is Quietly Covering Up Stories That Make Trump Look Weak

The pro-Trump network appears to be actively shielding the MAGA masses from all manner of news that makes his presidential hopes look dim.

Former President Donald Trump on April 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has been hit by a lot of bad news lately. His former vice president declined to endorse him. His legal travails are getting worse. And some states are lurching to new extremes on abortion, making it impossible for Trump to shrug off responsibility for the end of Roe v. Wade. Yet as Media Matters has documented, Fox News appears to be dramatically downplaying a lot of these stories. We talked to Media Matters news director John Whitehouse about Fox’s evolution into a pro-Trump propaganda network and what that says about today’s right wing.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Podcast, Politics, FOX News, Donald Trump, Election 2024