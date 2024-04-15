You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Surprise Evidence Against Trump May Wreck His Hush Money Trial Defense

With Trump heading to trial this week over payoffs to Stormy Daniels, some have dismissed the case against him as weak. A working prosecutor explains why that could prove very wrong.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump on April 12, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida.

With jury selection in Donald Trump’s hush money trial beginning this week in Manhattan, some have dismisses District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case as weak. Yet Trump, who is accused of falsifying business records to conceal payoffs to Stormy Daniels, is certainly not acting as if he’s in the clear. Dave Aronberg, a prosecutor in Florida who writes for Meidas Touch Network, has argued that it’s not necessarily a weak case at all. So we chatted with Aronberg about what to expect from the trial and how surprise evidence could emerge that badly complicates Trump’s defense.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels, Alvin Bragg