Surprise Evidence Against Trump May Wreck His Hush Money Trial Defense

With jury selection in Donald Trump’s hush money trial beginning this week in Manhattan, some have dismisses District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case as weak. Yet Trump, who is accused of falsifying business records to conceal payoffs to Stormy Daniels, is certainly not acting as if he’s in the clear. Dave Aronberg, a prosecutor in Florida who writes for Meidas Touch Network, has argued that it’s not necessarily a weak case at all. So we chatted with Aronberg about what to expect from the trial and how surprise evidence could emerge that badly complicates Trump’s defense.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump on April 12, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida.