Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign is expressing confidence that he’ll appear on the ballot in all the key swing states, inspiring fears among Democrats that he’ll boost Donald Trump. But now Kennedy faces a new foe: The Kennedy clan, which is taking urgent new steps to thwart his candidacy. We chatted with Jill Lawrence, a veteran journalist and author of a new piece for The Bulwark on this dynamic, who explains the remarkable role the Kennedys are poised to play in stopping RFK Jr. from serving as pro-Trump spoiler.
Why the Kennedys Are Suddenly Working to Destroy RFK Jr.’s Spoiler Bid
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on April 02, 2024 in New York City.