Kari Lake, a die-hard MAGA Republican who’s running for Senate in Arizona, told a rally this week that it’s time for supporters of her and Donald Trump to “put on the armor of God and maybe strap on a Glock just in case.” There you have it: God and Glock, side by side. We talked to Elizabeth Neumann, a Homeland Security counterterrorism official during Trump’s presidency and author of a new book about Christian extremism, about how MAGA rhetoric normalizes political violence.
PODCAST
Kari Lake’s Vile New Threat of “Glock” Violence Exposes MAGA’s Lunacy
With Lake urging supporters to “strap on a Glock,” we talked to a counterterrorism official during the Trump presidency about how political violence went mainstream in the MAGA movement.
Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
Arizona Republican Senate candidate and far-right election denier Kari Lake in Phoenix, on February 29