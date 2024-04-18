You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Kari Lake’s Vile New Threat of “Glock” Violence Exposes MAGA’s Lunacy

With Lake urging supporters to “strap on a Glock,” we talked to a counterterrorism official during the Trump presidency about how political violence went mainstream in the MAGA movement.

Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
Arizona Republican Senate candidate and far-right election denier Kari Lake in Phoenix, on February 29

Kari Lake, a die-hard MAGA Republican who’s running for Senate in Arizona, told a rally this week that it’s time for supporters of her and Donald Trump to “put on the armor of God and maybe strap on a Glock just in case.” There you have it: God and Glock, side by side. We talked to Elizabeth Neumann, a Homeland Security counterterrorism official during Trump’s presidency and author of a new book about Christian extremism, about how MAGA rhetoric normalizes political violence.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Kari Lake, Donald Trump, Election 2024