This week, arguments begin in Donald Trump’s hush money trial in Manhattan, and he’s raging over the unfairness of it all. Amazingly, some are rushing to insist the trial won’t pose a serious problem for his presidential chances. But progressive political strategist Anat Shenker-Osorio disagrees: She writes in a new piece for Slate that due to some hidden public opinion dynamics, the case is already damaging him. So we chatted with Shenker-Osorio about why the trial and Trump’s impulsive conduct at it is so alienating to voters outside the MAGA bubble—and why this dynamic will only get worse.
PODCAST
Trump’s Rage at Hush Money Trial Is Already Backfiring On Him
With arguments beginning this week in Donald Trump's trial, an analyst explains how the proceedings are already making him look "sad and trapped and small."
Photo by Curtis Means - Pool/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump sits in a Manhattan Criminal Court on April 19, 2024 in New York City.