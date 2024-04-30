You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Elon Musk’s Weird Obsession With “Low Birth Rates” Takes an Ugly Turn

When the tech billionaire promoted a virulent speech by a Dutch white nationalist, it opened a window on a far right movement to get people (some people, anyway) to have more babies.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Elon Musk on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Recently Elon Musk triggered outrage by promoting a vicious speech by a Dutch activist that pushed virulent white nationalist ideologies. Musk added that Europe is threatened by “low birth rates” that could lead to “dead civilizations.” What gets lost amid such controversies is that Musk regularly pushes ideas that are part of a genuine political movement shaped around long term demographic anxieties. We chatted with reporter Gaby Del Valle, author of a new Politico piece about the first “Natal Conference,” in Austin, Tx., and the far-right movement to get (some) people to have more babies, who placed Musk’s talk about birth rates in a global political context.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Elon Musk, Great Replacement Theory