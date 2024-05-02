A new consensus has settled in among political analysts: Donald Trump’s latest polling looks unexpectedly formidable in states like Arizona and Georgia, which means President Biden’s most likely path to victory requires winning Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. And yet Trump will almost certainly lose if he can’t win one of those three. That’s why Democrats can stop Trump if they beat him in Wisconsin. But Trump leads there, too. So we talked to Ben Wikler, the chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, who explains how years of painstaking organizing is laying the groundwork to defeat Trump by stopping him right in the Badger State.
Trump’s Polling Lead Just Got Scarier. This Dem Has a Plan to Stop Him
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin on May 01, 2024.