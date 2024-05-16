I look for uncomplicated peace in ocean and sand,

afraid of the kind of candor you draw

from me, my cowardly deep-sea regime.

With easy honesty I make utterances ugly and necessary

to my being, a kind of nakedness I never attempted

in the privacy of myself.

Looking at your back darkened by the sun

faithfully pouring into the water in front of us,

I think desire is the wrong word

and love too plain, devotion too sacred.

My whole life, I think, I will use for describing you.

What do I know outside of words, which despite their history



and combinations are too few and short for this life.

I don’t know if I want heaven,

but I know I want to be

where you go—

in sand, water, every possible animal form.