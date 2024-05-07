Donald Trump’s hush-money trial in Manhattan has already served up some extraordinary moments. On Friday, former Trump aide Hope Hicks’s tearful testimony undermined the defense that Trump’s legal team will attempt to mount. On Monday, new evidence tied the payments to mistress Stormy Daniels more tightly to Trump, and he was again held in contempt for attacking jurors, this time threatened with jail. We talked to Kim Wehle, a professor of law and former assistant U.S. attorney, about why these developments signal still more damning revelations ahead.
PODCAST
Bombshells in Trump’s Trial Show How This Case Will Get Worse for Him
A former assistant U.S. Attorney explains why the evidence we've seen in Donald Trump's Manhattan trial points to more damning revelations to come.
Peter Foley/Pool/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in New York City on May 6, 2024.