This week, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is deciding whether to call a snap vote to oust Mike Johnson as House speaker. She has a list of demands, and if they aren’t met, she will pull the trigger. If so, Democrats seem prepared to save Johnson. Which raises some questions: Can Democrats leverage anything in exchange for protecting the speaker? Are Greene and MAGA losing power inside the House GOP? We talked to Representative Ted Lieu, the Number 4 in the House Democratic leadership, about how Democrats should proceed—and where all this is heading next.
PODCAST
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Rage At Mike Johnson Is Suddenly Fizzling Out
Representative Ted Lieu, a member of the Democratic leadership, explains where MTG's continued jihad against the House speaker is heading next—and how Democrats should capitalize.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Marjorie Taylor Greene in Washington, DC on May 01, 2024.