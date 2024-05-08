You are using an outdated browser.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Rage At Mike Johnson Is Suddenly Fizzling Out

Representative Ted Lieu, a member of the Democratic leadership, explains where MTG's continued jihad against the House speaker is heading next—and how Democrats should capitalize.

This week, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is deciding whether to call a snap vote to oust Mike Johnson as House speaker. She has a list of demands, and if they aren’t met, she will pull the trigger. If so, Democrats seem prepared to save Johnson. Which raises some questions: Can Democrats leverage anything in exchange for protecting the speaker? Are Greene and MAGA losing power inside the House GOP? We talked to Representative Ted Lieu, the Number 4 in the House Democratic leadership, about how Democrats should proceedand where all this is heading next.

