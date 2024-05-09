You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

“Warning Sign” For Trump As Anti-MAGA Vote Surges In Indiana Primary

Why Donald Trump's unexpected loss of 22 percent of Indiana GOP primary voters to Nikki Haley—two months after she ended her campaign—could spell trouble for him in November.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in New York City on May 7, 2024.

In the Indiana GOP primary on Tuesday night, Donald Trump lost 22 percent of GOP primary voters to Nikki Haley. That’s surprising, since Haley ended her campaign two months ago. So it’s clearly a trend: A sizable bloc of Republican voters in GOP primaries has resisted Trump again and again. We chatted with David Drucker, a senior writer at The Dispatch and author of a new piece about the Indiana outcome, about whether President Biden can poach these voters away from Trump and why it’s a warning sign for MAGA in November.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Election 2024