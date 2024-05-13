Donald Trump constantly claims that crime is out of control. In reality, it’s substantially down under Biden, after soaring during the pandemic that Trump catastrophically botched as president. Now the Democratic group Third Way is releasing a new study finding that this year, congressional Democrats secured substantially more funding for public safety projects across the country than Republicans did. We talked to Jim Kessler of Third Way, who explains how Democrats can go on offense on the issue and beat back Trump’s relentless lies about it.
PODCAST
Biden Is Quietly Winning The War On Crime—After Trump Epically Lost It
Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
President Joe Biden in Washington, DC on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.