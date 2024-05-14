You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Terrified By Trump’s Shocking Poll Surge? Listen To Biden’s Data Guy.

With The New York Times's new poll showing Donald Trump dominating, a top pollster for President Biden argues against freaking out, and lays out a potential path to victory.

Donald Trump looks forward
Steven Hirsch/Pool/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in New York City on May 13, 2024.

This week, The New York Times released new polls that sent shock waves through the Democratic establishment, finding Donald Trump leading in all six key swing states, in some cases by startling margins. While President Biden has fared better in other recent polls, the bottom line is that he is trailing in all the swing-state polling averages. So we checked in with Jefrey Pollack, a top pollster for the Biden campaign, who laid out why he thinks it’s premature to read too much into these polls, and why the current data set, in his view, actually shows a plausible path to reelection for the president.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

