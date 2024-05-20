The GOP’s embrace of Donald Trump’s authoritarianism is growing more blatant. Republicans have joined him in attacking his criminal trials as illegitimate. Those angling to be his running mate say they wouldn’t have certified his 2020 loss. And many Republicans are echoing his refusal to say he’ll respect the 2024 outcome. We talked to Tom Nichols, a leading “Never Trump” conservative and staff writer at The Atlantic, about why he is now arguing that his former party’s support for Trump has driven it into the abyss. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
MAGA Rage at Trump’s Trial Has Grown “Dangerous,” Like a “Cult”
A prominent "Never Trump" conservative talks about why the GOP's embrace of Trump's authoritarianism and contempt for the rule of law has him so alarmed and dismayed.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Rep. Elise Stefanik in Washington, DC on May 14, 2021.