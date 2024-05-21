On Monday, the prosecution rested its case in Donald Trump’s hush money trial in Manhattan. This comes after Trump’s defense team concluded their efforts to destroy former Trump fixer Michael Cohen’s credibility as one of the chief witnesses against Trump. So has the prosecution proven its case? We talked to New York Law School professor Rebecca Roiphe, who has prosecuted cases like these in New York, about why she thinks a conviction is now likely—even as it still remains very possible that Trump could beat the rap. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Why Trump Is “Very Close” to a Conviction, Per This Former Prosecutor
A former Manhattan assistant district attorney who has tried such cases explains why Donald Trump is close to getting convicted in the hush-money trial—and how it could still go wrong.
Mark Peterson/Pool/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump attends his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 20, 2024.