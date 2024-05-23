You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump’s Unhinged Ranting At Biden’s FBI Reveals His “Wannabe Fascism”

With Donald Trump now claiming the FBI supposedly targeted him with lethal force, an expert in fascism explains how Big Lies like these serve his authoritarian aspirations.

Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are floating the crackpot idea that President Biden’s FBI was ready to target Trump with lethal force when it searched Mar-a-Lago. This is based on a wildly absurd reading of FBI policy, but beyond this, we think this saga says something larger about the fascistic politics of Trump and his MAGA allies. We talked to Federico Finchelstein, an expert on fascist movements and author of a new piece in The New Republic’s issue on “American Fascism,” who explains why Trump is best seen as a “wannabe fascist.” Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

