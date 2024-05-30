Donald Trump recently said he’s “looking at” imposing restrictions on contraception if he is elected president, and even promised a concrete policy. Then he quickly walked it back. But certain constituencies on the right have not given up—far from it. We chatted with Politico reporter Alice Miranda Ollstein, co-author of a great new piece detailing the blueprint that Trump’s MAGA allies are developing for him to restrict birth control through executive action, about how far this could get if he regains the White House. It isn’t pretty. Listen to this episode here.
Inside the Secretive Trump-MAGA Plot to Take Away Your Birth Control
Donald Trump's allies are quietly laying the groundwork to get him to restrict access to contraception if he wins. A top health care reporter explains why it just might work.
Former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 29, 2024.