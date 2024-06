this is some hard music

to listen to. my dutch clogged

name. what you’ve heard about me is

whom I’ve predated. some of it hostile

and probably not well-informed. some of it

mediated. as a port’s port,

I have my baby like a mushroom,

pinning away for

my own logged arrhythmic growth.

my developing chestnut nubs.

my coup d’épée as king

oyster. the spongy spores are all ready

there. I am an ever-changing

something. a sprouted hair.