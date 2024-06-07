PODCAST

Why MAGA’s Eruption of Rage at Bannon’s Jail Sentence Is So Alarming As a judge orders Steve Bannon to surrender to prison, a lawyer for the Jan. 6 committee explains why the furious MAGA reaction sends ominous signals about the dangers of a second Trump term.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Steve Bannon speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland on February 24, 2024.