A judge just ordered longtime Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon to surrender to prison on July 1st after his conviction for defying the Jan. 6th committee’s subpoena. Not surprisingly, Trump and MAGA have already exploded in rage. Making this worse, Bannon is one of the leading pro-Trump figures calling on Trump to jail Democrats without cause if he wins the White House—and Bannon’s jail time will only fuel that mania. We talked to Eric Columbus, a lawyer who represented the Jan. 6th committee, about the alarming signals this sends about the perils of a second Trump presidency. Listen to this episode here.
Why MAGA’s Eruption of Rage at Bannon’s Jail Sentence Is So Alarming
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Steve Bannon speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland on February 24, 2024.