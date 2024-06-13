An influential group called the True Texas Project is hosting a conference in July that will actively promote Christian Nationalism and the racist great replacement theory, the Texas Tribune reports. The group, which subscribes to the idea of a “war on white America,” has ties to many Texas GOP officials, the report says, including Senator Ted Cruz and Attorney General Ken Paxton, a major supporter of Donald Trump. We talked to Sarah Posner, author of several books on the religious right, who sheds much-needed light on this ugly tangle far right ideologies—and how they’re being mainstreamed at the highest levels of Republican power. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
In Texas, Right Wing Rage Takes a Dark Turn: “War On White America”
With a far-right conference in Texas set to promote Christian Nationalism and great replacement theory, a leading scholar of the right sheds light on the darker MAGA pathologies this reveals.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Robstown, Texas on October 22, 2022.