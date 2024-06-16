Like Its Characters, House of the Dragon Is a Troubled Heir

So we open this new season with the relative confidence that, whatever else happens, at minimum, our characters will remain roughly the same age. But that stability does not exactly prompt a shift in the show’s narrative approach. As we return, Rhaenyra is hunkered down at Dragonstone—the Targaryen family seat—with her shitty husband-uncle Daemon (Matt Smith). Alicent, meanwhile, is trying to hold it together in King’s Landing with her shitty son Aegon on the throne. This split scenario serves to further simplify the show’s landscape—the marketing campaign for this season has centered on the color-coded rivalry between Rhaenyra and Alicent, Team Black and Team Green. But it also somehow renders the series’s central conflict more remote.

The show’s most animating relationship has always been the one between Rhaenyra and Alicent. Perhaps the show’s greatest achievement was the seamless hand-off of tension and chemistry between Alcock/Carey and D’Arcy/Cook. This season sees them almost entirely separated. While necessary for the machinations of the plot, you can feel the lack of their on-screen electricity. In its place, there are lots of dragons, but their individual personalities end up tethered pretty closely to those of their sworn riders, many of whom are themselves somewhat interchangeable. (One of the heirs on Team Green—a fearsome strategist named Aemond, played by Ewan Mitchell—wears an eyepatch, and, while there’s plenty of plot tied up in that ocular injury, the patch also helps us tell him apart from all the other sadistic, flaxen-haired princelings on-screen.) And a series once powered by the nuclear fusion reaction between these two actors is left running on the charge of lesser players. Game of Thrones was filled with elite-level schemers running plots within plots; much of the second season of House of the Dragon consists of either Rhaenyra or Alicent sitting in a room filled with people who are substantially stupider than they are. It’s a tiring pattern, for them and for us as viewers.

This story began as a footnote, and House of the Dragon has yet to prove itself as more than an annotation.

Relatedly, much of the action of these early episodes of season 2—four episodes were provided for review—is about poorly conceived tactical operations. There are various covert, terroristic plans, carried out in the hopes of either staunching or stoking a broader conflict. There are one or two fascinating debates in which the metaphor of dragon power as nuclear power comes startlingly close to the surface. There are distractions and diversions: Rhaenyra keeps disappearing; Daemon takes a long, strange trip to a uniquely inhospitable castle keep; and we even take a quick visit to the wall to see about some Starks. But, when given the chance to build out new characters or deepen ones we already know, invariably, the series casts back to material we already know from our own past voyages in Westeros. The young Aegon’s impish impetuousness and naïveté eerily recall that of Joffrey Baratheon, and the slinky Larys Strong is a funhouse mirror of a later Master of Whispers Lord Varys—their names even rhyme! I’d be lying if I said that, in the moment, these characterizations didn’t land with a similar resonance and tickle the same fancies they did back in the 2010s. But when the credits roll, the whole thing begins to feel recycled, referential rather than original. This story began as a footnote, and House of the Dragon has yet to prove itself as more than an annotation.