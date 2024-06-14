Trump’s Bizarre Rants At Private GOP Meeting Are a Break-Glass Moment

New reports are emerging about Donald Trump’s tightening grip on the GOP, and the upshot is this: It’s crazier and more dangerous than you thought. First we learned that Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson privately schemed over how to sabotage ongoing prosecutions of Trump. Then Trump met with Republicans and reportedly unleashed numerous strange rants, calling the Justice Department “dirty no good bastards” and spinning out a wild tale about Nancy Pelosi’s daughter. We talked with A.B. Stoddard, a columnist at The Bulwark and a shrewd observer of GOP politics, and she trenchantly explained why this moment is very much not a drill. Listen to this episode here.