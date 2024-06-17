This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s new book comes out, and it contains a disturbing chapter about Donald Trump’s ignorance, explosive rage and megalomania during the coronavirus pandemic. We think this should be covered as a loud, clanging alarm bell about the dangers of a second Trump term. So we talked to New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, who has written a series of recent columns on voter amnesia about Trump’s 2020 performance, about the horrors unleashed on the country by his unfitness for the presidency—and why recent events suggest he’s gotten much, much worse. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Krugman: Trump’s Mental State Is Visibly Getting Much More Alarming
With Anthony Fauci revealing new details about Trump's unfitness to serve, columnist Paul Krugman explains why our amnesia about the damage wrought by his unstable temperament is so worrisome.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona on June 06, 2024.