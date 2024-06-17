You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent
PODCAST

Krugman: Trump’s Mental State Is Visibly Getting Much More Alarming

With Anthony Fauci revealing new details about Trump's unfitness to serve, columnist Paul Krugman explains why our amnesia about the damage wrought by his unstable temperament is so worrisome.

Donald Trump is seen close up, scowling in anger
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona on June 06, 2024.

This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s new book comes out, and it contains a disturbing chapter about Donald Trump’s ignorance, explosive rage and megalomania during the coronavirus pandemic. We think this should be covered as a loud, clanging alarm bell about the dangers of a second Trump term. So we talked to New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, who has written a series of recent columns on voter amnesia about Trump’s 2020 performance, about the horrors unleashed on the country by his unfitness for the presidencyand why recent events suggest he’s gotten much, much worse. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

