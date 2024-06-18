This week, Politico released a new poll with some pretty big surprises: A larger-than-expected percentage of Americans say Donald Trump’s criminal conviction in Manhattan makes them less likely to vote for him. The finding is even more striking among independents. The poll also took the innovative step of trying to gauge how important Trump’s conviction is to voters. And the answer is: Pretty important! We talked to Ankush Khardori, a senior writer for Politico Magazine who oversaw this poll, who walked us through its findings, what they mean, and whether Trump’s pressure on Republicans to protect him from the law will backfire on the GOP in November. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Shocker Poll: Trump Verdict Actually Does Matter to Voters—Big Time
With a new Politico survey finding that independents take Trump's conviction very seriously, the reporter who oversaw the poll takes us through what these surprising new numbers really mean.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida on June 14, 2024.