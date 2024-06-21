This week, Donald Trump raged at a Fox News poll finding behind, and lashed out at Fox for featuring a guest who dared criticize him. Trump regularly unloads on Fox when it doesn’t follow his script, which is remarkable, given that Fox is usually committed to deceiving its viewers on his behalf. Both Trump and Fox draw on a long history, in which grift and scams have been deeply intertwined with the American right for over a half century. We talked to journalist Joe Conason, author of a new book called: “The Longest Con: How Grifters, Swindlers and Frauds Hijacked American Conservatism,” about the place of the tortured Trump-Fox relationship in that long, ugly story. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump’s Rage at Fox News for Crossing Him Hints at a Darker Story
As Donald Trump erupts at Fox News for disloyalty, the author of a new book about the history of right wing grift explains the Trump-Fox relationship's place in that long and sordid tale.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona on June 06, 2024.