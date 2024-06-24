You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump’s Dangerous New Rants About UFC Violence Should Wake Up Media

With Donald Trump escalating the violent talk at his latest events, a leading critic of the media explains how the press should cover this Trump-MAGA mode of politics as a major rolling scandal.

Donald Trump in profile speaking vehemently into a microphone
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump giving a speech in Washington, DC on June 22, 2024.

At two speeches over the weekend, Donald Trump ramped up the dangerous language about migrants, floating the idea of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches between migrants and native born Americans. This comes as Trump and MAGA are escalating their propaganda tactic of highlighting isolated murders to smear migrants as dangerous criminals.  We talked to Brian Beutler, who argues regularly on his Substack that this sort of shameless, degenerate politics is itself a big story, about how the press should cover the Trump-MAGA demonization of migrants as a major scandal in its own right. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump