At two speeches over the weekend, Donald Trump ramped up the dangerous language about migrants, floating the idea of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches between migrants and native born Americans. This comes as Trump and MAGA are escalating their propaganda tactic of highlighting isolated murders to smear migrants as dangerous criminals. We talked to Brian Beutler, who argues regularly on his Substack that this sort of shameless, degenerate politics is itself a big story, about how the press should cover the Trump-MAGA demonization of migrants as a major scandal in its own right. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump’s Dangerous New Rants About UFC Violence Should Wake Up Media
With Donald Trump escalating the violent talk at his latest events, a leading critic of the media explains how the press should cover this Trump-MAGA mode of politics as a major rolling scandal.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump giving a speech in Washington, DC on June 22, 2024.