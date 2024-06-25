In recent days, Donald Trump’s spinners have worked hard to build up images of his supposed political invincibility. But what if it’s all smoke and mirrors? In an important new piece, Politico reports that behind the scenes, many Republicans are suddenly feeling quite uncertain about Trump’s chances. We talked to Never Trump conservative Mona Charen, an editor and columnist at The Bulwark who has written shrewdly about the GOP tendency to overestimate Biden’s weaknesses, about what’s really driving these sudden new doubts—and whether the race is really turning in Biden’s favor. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Why Some GOPers Are Suddenly Admitting Trump Is Weaker Than He Looks
With a new report revealing that Republicans are privately nervous about Donald Trump's chances, a prominent Never Trump conservative explains what's driving these sudden GOP doubts.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on June 22, 2024.