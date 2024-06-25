You are using an outdated browser.
Why Some GOPers Are Suddenly Admitting Trump Is Weaker Than He Looks

With a new report revealing that Republicans are privately nervous about Donald Trump's chances, a prominent Never Trump conservative explains what's driving these sudden GOP doubts.

Donald Trump spreads his hands while speaking to an audience
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on June 22, 2024.

In recent days, Donald Trump’s spinners have worked hard to build up images of his supposed political invincibility. But what if it’s all smoke and mirrors? In an important new piece, Politico reports that behind the scenes, many Republicans are suddenly feeling quite uncertain about Trump’s chances. We talked to Never Trump conservative Mona Charen, an editor and columnist at The Bulwark who has written shrewdly about the GOP tendency to overestimate Biden’s weaknesses, about what’s really driving these sudden new doubtsand whether the race is really turning in Biden’s favor. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

