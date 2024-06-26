This week, Judge Aileen Cannon gave Donald Trump two more big assists. She agreed to hold a multi-day hearing on the constitutionality of the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith. And she appeared skeptical of Smith’s demand for a gag order on one of Trump’s most deranged attacks on law enforcement yet. We talked to law professor Corey Brettschneider, author of a new book called The Presidents and the People: Five Leaders Who Threatened Democracy and the Citizens Who Fought to Defend It. He vividly explains how Cannon is enabling Trump to attack the rule of law itself— and the dark antecedents this has in U.S. history. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Judge Cannon’s Pro-Trump Trickery Is About to Get Even More Shameless
With Judge Aileen Cannon giving Donald Trump a boost yet again, a leading legal scholar helps us uncover the deeper and darker story here about presidents who attack the rule of law itself.
Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia on June 22, 2024.