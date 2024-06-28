You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

MAGA’s Eruptions of Rage at CNN Reveal Why Project 2025 Is So Ominous

With MAGA enraged at the very idea of fact-checking Trump, a leading critic of our discourse explains how Project 2025 would help MAGA transform the government into a weapon against truth.

Marjorie Taylor Greene yelling
Drew Angerer/AFP/Getty Images
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 7

MAGA personalities raged at CNN when it refused to allow a Donald Trump propagandist to smear journalists on air. They exploded again when CNN announced that the debate would be fact-checked. We think this provides an unexpected glimpse into what Project 2025’s implementation might look like. This thought was driven home by a must-read thread from writer David Roberts about Project 2025’s true aims. So we talked to Roberts about what MAGA’s hostility to neutral journalism portends for a second Trump termone that wrecks the professional, fact-based civil service and transforms government into a tool for manufacturing propaganda. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

