PODCAST

MAGA’s Eruptions of Rage at CNN Reveal Why Project 2025 Is So Ominous With MAGA enraged at the very idea of fact-checking Trump, a leading critic of our discourse explains how Project 2025 would help MAGA transform the government into a weapon against truth.

Drew Angerer/AFP/Getty Images

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 7