PODCAST

Trump’s Ugly New Rants About Jan. 6 Pardons Suddenly Seem Very Ominous With Trump escalating his threats to pardon MAGA supporters who attacked the Capitol, former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann explains how this shows the rule of law is in deep peril.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Chesapeake, Virginia on June 28, 2024.