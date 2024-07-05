Podcast

Owned Goals: Watching the USMNT as America Falls Apart In the fourth episode of TNR’s soccer podcast, we discuss the collapse of U.S. soccer in the context of Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance, a very weird attempted coup in Bolivia, and elections in the U.K. and France.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Cristian Pulisic screams at referee Kevin Ortega during Monday's 1-0 loss to Uruguay.