The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Shocker: Trump’s Sudden New Abortion Shift Turns Out to Be a Big Scam

With Trump abruptly moving to soften the GOP platform on abortion, a leading defender of reproductive rights explains why the move is a big con—and reveals Trump's weakness on the issue.

Donald Trump glances sideways
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia on June 27, 2024.

On Monday, we learned that the committee for the 2024 Republican convention is debating a new platform, proposed by Donald Trump, that purports to soften the party’s positions on abortion and same sex marriage. This will be widely interpreted as a savvy effort to woo swing voters and suburban women. But what if it’s really an expression of fear that the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the horrors it has unleashed will remain a major problem for Trump and the GOP this fall? We talked to Jess McIntosh, a Democratic strategist and longtime defender of reproductive rights, about what’s driving this shift, why it’s a scam, and how Democrats can make sure voters know it. Listen to this episode here.

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

