Trump’s Lead Just Got Scarier—but This Dem Still Sees a Path for Biden

Ron Klain: I don’t think they’re moving towards Trump. I think they’re parked under undecided in most of these polls, maybe parked under Kennedy in some polls. But I think those voters are gettable by Biden. And I think just as those voters in the end broke for Biden in 2020 and broke late for Biden in 2020, I think they’ll break for Biden again in 2024. And I think that he has unique qualities that appeal to those voters, his background, his earnestness, his character, and his affiliation with working-class people. And the fact that he has good strong union support, strictly unions, where there have been a lot of Democratic defections like, you know, the construction unions, the trades, places like that, where people were like, Joe Biden’s one of us. I think that is a unique quality he has and a quality that will get him what he needs to get over the line in places like Pennsylvania and Michigan, Wisconsin.

Greg Sargent: I think there’s no question that he’s temperamentally and his career and so forth and his alliances with labor—all that, 100 percent agree, that he’s really well suited to that type of voter, especially in those three states. I do want to know why you think that the undecideds will break to him though. That seems to presume that essentially he’s going to be able to really put behind him the doubts that have been raised about the debate performance. Is that an essential part of the equation? And why do the undecideds ultimately break for him?

Ron Klain: I think the undecideds break for him because I think that, again, think Trump performs a little bit like a super incumbent here, where if you’re one of these, let’s say white working class voters in Pennsylvania and you aren’t Trumpy yet, I don’t see how you’re getting Trumpy in the next four months. I just think that you’ve had four years of Trump in the White House, you’ve had six or eight years of him out there pounding around, and those people have decided that they just can’t abide Trump or maybe they’ve decided that they’re pro-choice, or whatever it is, that they’re just not going for that. And I think those people may just not be wild about the prices of things and inflation and things like that, and have doubts about Biden’s management of that. I think those are unfair, but I acknowledge they exist.