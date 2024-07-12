In recent days, Donald Trump has angrily claimed he knows nothing about Project 2025, the blueprint his allies are drawing up for an authoritarian second term presidency. But CNN is now reporting that at least 140 people from the Trump administration have a hand in the Project 2025 plan. And NBC News has unearthed video showing that Trump expressly praised the plan’s creators for their work in 2022. We talked to Amanda Becker—a reporter for The 19th News and author of a forthcoming piece on Project 2025’s minutiae—who explains why Trump keeps running from Project 2025 and what its darker designs really have in store for us. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump’s Sleazy New Project 2025 Disavowal Scam Blows Up in His Face
As new reports tie Trump to Project 2025, a writer who has examined the plan explains what this saga really reveals about the reactionary agenda MAGA wants to inflict on our country.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Doral, Florida on July 09, 2024.