PODCAST

J.D. Vance’s Stunning Admission About Trump Spells Trouble for MAGA Trump's running mate once admitted that MAGA is truly toxic. Sarah Longwell, the prominent Never Trumper, explains how Vance's MAGA stench could help drive swing voters to Democrats.

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump and Senator J.D. Vance during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 15, 2024.